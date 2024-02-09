Italy’s Matteo Garrone brings migrant drama to Oscars

ROME - With his latest film in the running for an Oscar, Italian director Matteo Garrone is hoping to shine light on the desperate plight of migrants -- all without broaching politics. “Io Capitano”, an epic tale of two teenagers from Senegal crossing Af­rica to try to reach Europe, is one of five mov­ies nominated for “Best Foreign Film” at the Academy Awards on March 10. The Oscar nod is “so important”, the director told AFP, especial­ly “when these delicate stories are told”. “Ev­ery recognition helps us overcome prejudices among a wider audience,” Garrone said during an interview at his office in Rome. Behind him, dozens of photos and drawings on a storyboard point to the many months spent in Morocco and Senegal to prepare the 11th feature film of the di­rector, best known to international audiences for 2008’s “Gomorrah” and “Pinocchio” in 2019.