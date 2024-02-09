Italy’s Matteo Garrone brings migrant drama to Oscars

ROME - With his latest film in the running for an Oscar, Italian director Matteo Garrone is hoping to shine light on the desperate plight of migrants -- all without broaching politics. “Io Capitano”, an epic tale of two teenagers from Senegal crossing Africa to try to reach Europe, is one of five movies nominated for “Best Foreign Film” at the Academy Awards on March 10. The Oscar nod is “so important”, the director told AFP, especially “when these delicate stories are told”. “Every recognition helps us overcome prejudices among a wider audience,” Garrone said during an interview at his office in Rome. Behind him, dozens of photos and drawings on a storyboard point to the many months spent in Morocco and Senegal to prepare the 11th feature film of the director, best known to international audiences for 2008’s “Gomorrah” and “Pinocchio” in 2019.