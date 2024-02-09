Japan’s current account surplus surges to 20.63tr yen

TOKYO - Japan’s current account surplus nearly doubled to 20.63 tril­lion yen (140 billion U.S. dol­lars) in 2023 from the pre­vious year, as the country’s trade deficit shrank thanks to record exports, govern­ment data showed Thursday. The surplus in current ac­count, the broadest measure of the country’s overseas trade and investment flows, surged 92.5 percent from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said in a prelimi­nary report. Trade deficit more than halved to 6.63 trillion yen after exports grew 1.5 percent to 100.27 trillion yen and imports de­clined 6.6 percent to 106.90 trillion yen, the data showed.