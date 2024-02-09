Justin Hartley has learned some things as ‘Tracker’

LOS ANGELES - Justin Hartley has come a bit of a way since portraying Kevin Pearson on the hit drama, “This Is Us.” He’s now starring as Col­ter Shaw on the new CBS series “Tracker.” The character is a skilled survivalist who makes his living earning rewards for track­ing down folks. Hartley joked to CNN that the role calls for “a lot more stretching.” “I definitely get my steps in more on this show, I would say, than I did on ‘This Is Us,’” he said, laughing. “Every character is different, but also the prep, some of the prep is the same. There’s certainly physical prep, but the emotion­al prep is also something that I spend a lot of time on.” Fortu­nately, he had plenty of source material to refer to in order to prepare. The character is based on the protagonist in a book series by bestselling author Jef­fery Deaver. Hartley said he and “Thirtysomething” star Ken Olin, who along with him serve as ex­ecutive producers on the show, found the character via Deaver’s book, “The Never Game.” He and Olin, who had also served as a producer on “This Is Us,” went to visit Deaver to talk about bring­ing the character to the small screen. “We talked to [Deaver] about what our plans were, and he got excited and we went to our studio and this was all right before the last season of ‘This Is Us’ was even filmed,” Hartley said. “We got them excited and then we ended up finding a great network in CBS and it’s just sort of all worked out.