Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on 5th February throughout the country and in Kashmir as well. Various activities are planned to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), who are fighting for their basic rights and the right to self-determination. Pakistan has left no stone unturned to portray solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Numerous public and private departments, educational institutions, and literary and cultural organisations have arranged conferences, rallies, seminars, discussion programmes, and competitions to highlight the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.
Unfortunately, the Kashmir valley, once considered a heaven for its inhabitants, has now become hell for them. Kashmir is referred to as the most dangerous place on earth due to being a bone of contention between two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, since independence, resulting in three wars. For almost seven decades, Kashmir, in the grip of India’s armed forces, is still not at peace.
On August 5, 2019, the unilateral decision taken by New Delhi to scrap the special constitutional status under Article 370 and 35A, which gives Kashmiris special autonomous status enshrined in the Indian Constitution, is a blatant violation. The voice of the Kashmiri people was silenced as government authorities cut off all communication. In a move that reeks of cruelty, India turned down a request by Pakistan to ratify the article. Since the right-wing BJP Government came into power, the deteriorating situation in the disputed region is increasing. Many people have been killed in cold blood. New Delhi is emulating the tried and tested methods Israel uses against Palestine. New Delhi’s attempts to militarily subdue the Kashmiris to make them renounce their rights of freedom and dignity are bound to fail. The people of the valley have yet to accept this illegal move, and India continues to employ brutal tactics to crush the Kashmiri spirit. In addition to its conflict with Pakistan over Kashmir, India also has a dispute with China over Ladakh. India’s actions are causing tension with its neighbours and leading to isolation.
Jammu and Kashmir’s dispute is one of the oldest pending items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dispute remains unresolved due to India’s obstinate refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for fundamental human rights and international law.
Pakistan should raise this issue on the international level and try to negotiate. India must be serious about resolving this long-standing issue and listen to the demands of IHK people instead of using violent tactics. A political solution to the crisis must be worked out. A united Kashmir has been our dream for ages.
IRFAN ALI QAZI,
Sukkur.