Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on 5th Febru­ary throughout the country and in Kashmir as well. Various activ­ities are planned to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), who are fight­ing for their basic rights and the right to self-determination. Paki­stan has left no stone unturned to portray solidarity with the Kash­miri people.

Numerous public and private departments, educational insti­tutions, and literary and cultural organisations have arranged con­ferences, rallies, seminars, discus­sion programmes, and competi­tions to highlight the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Unfortunately, the Kashmir val­ley, once considered a heaven for its inhabitants, has now become hell for them. Kashmir is referred to as the most dangerous place on earth due to being a bone of con­tention between two nuclear pow­ers, India and Pakistan, since inde­pendence, resulting in three wars. For almost seven decades, Kash­mir, in the grip of India’s armed forces, is still not at peace.

On August 5, 2019, the unilat­eral decision taken by New Delhi to scrap the special constitutional status under Article 370 and 35A, which gives Kashmiris special au­tonomous status enshrined in the Indian Constitution, is a blatant violation. The voice of the Kash­miri people was silenced as gov­ernment authorities cut off all communication. In a move that reeks of cruelty, India turned down a request by Pakistan to ratify the article. Since the right-wing BJP Government came into power, the deteriorating situation in the dis­puted region is increasing. Many people have been killed in cold blood. New Delhi is emulating the tried and tested methods Israel uses against Palestine. New Delhi’s attempts to militarily subdue the Kashmiris to make them renounce their rights of freedom and digni­ty are bound to fail. The people of the valley have yet to accept this il­legal move, and India continues to employ brutal tactics to crush the Kashmiri spirit. In addition to its conflict with Pakistan over Kash­mir, India also has a dispute with China over Ladakh. India’s actions are causing tension with its neigh­bours and leading to isolation.

Jammu and Kashmir’s dis­pute is one of the oldest pend­ing items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dis­pute remains unresolved due to India’s obstinate refusal to hon­our its commitments and its dis­respect for fundamental human rights and international law.

Pakistan should raise this is­sue on the international level and try to negotiate. India must be se­rious about resolving this long-standing issue and listen to the demands of IHK people instead of using violent tactics. A politi­cal solution to the crisis must be worked out. A united Kashmir has been our dream for ages.

IRFAN ALI QAZI,

Sukkur.