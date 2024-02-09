Khawaja Asif accepts good turnout in favour of PTI-backed candidates

PMLN leader Khawaja Asif has said there is no doubt PTI voters came out to vote the candidates backed by their party.

Talking to a TV channel, the PML-N leader said, "There was a ‘huge’ turnout in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, he was hopeful that he would win his seat in Sialkot.

He expressed hope that Nawaz Sharif would become the prime minister of Pakistan for the fourth time.

He expected that the election results would be announced before sunrise.

Continuing on his position in the NA-71 Sialkot-II constituency, Asif said he has a lead of around 30,000 votes.

"One should refrain from commenting on mere 15% results [out of the total polling stations],” he said while referring to various speculations and rumours regarding the polls.

Recalling that the results for his constituency were announced the next morning in the 2018 elections, the PML-N stalwart said that one should wait for the final results announced by the ECP.

His remarks come as the politico is contesting against PTI-backed Rehana Dar, mother of former PTI leader Usman Dar, from the said constituency.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has expressed hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will soon announce the election results.