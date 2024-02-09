Friday, February 09, 2024
Khursheed Shah casts vote in Sukkur NA-201

APP
February 09, 2024
SUKKUR   -  Former Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, cast his vote at the polling station established at the Government Isla­mia College of the NA-201 constituency in Sukkur. It is to be mentioned here that the polling time for the general elections has started. The polling will continue till 5 p.m. with­out any break. In Sukkur, over 823444 voters will choose candidates in two constituencies of the na­tional and four provincial assemblies. Moreover, 643 polling stations have been set up in the district for the general elections, out of which 220 are sensi­tive and 166 have been de­clared highly sensitive.

