King Charles makes first statement after tense meeting with Prince Harry

LONDON - King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer, has shared his first public state­ment since his 45-minute meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry at Clarence House, which is said to be very "emotional and tense" for father-son duo. Royal family's social media accounts shared the King's meaningful statement on Thursday, congratulat­ing Grenada on its 50th anniversary of independence. In his statement, the 75-year-old monarch paid tribute to the Caribbean island's anniversary milestone, saying: "It gives me great pleasure to send you all my congratu­lations and warmest good wishes." "Over these past five decades, I have watched with the deepest admira­tion as you have built your nation and forged Grenada's distinct place in the world, and as an essential member of our Commonwealth family," it added. "Together, you have established Grenada as an exemplar of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Together, you have risen to the most critical challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss by offering the world an example of lead­ership, resilience and innovation." "To­gether, you have given life to the words of your national anthem: 'Aspire, build, advance.'" The King appears stressing on unity and togetherness in his im­poratn message amid ongoing crisis within the royal family.