KP CM inspects Election Control Room

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, visited the Election Control Room at the Home Department to oversee the ongoing electoral process. Present during the briefing were Provincial Minis­ter Aamer Abdullah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Choudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and Additional Chief Secretary Home.

Polling is currently underway at all 15,607 poll­ing stations across the province. Adequate electoral equipment and staff have been timely deployed, even in snow-covered areas, with all routes reported to be accessible. The Election Commission is coordinating with administrative and security authorities, ensur­ing a smooth election process.

The provincial government has introduced new software for online monitoring, facilitating real-time information gathering from all polling stations. This ensures efficient communication, even in the event of internet service disruptions, and contains compre­hensive data on polling stations and election staff.

To ensure continuous communication, alterna­tive arrangements, including telephone and mo­bile phone access, have been made with all polling stations. The control room will remain operational without interruptions until the receipt of the last bal­lot box.

Expressing satisfaction with the election arrange­ments, the Caretaker Chief Minister affirmed con­fidence in the coordination efforts and instructed relevant authorities to stay alert to handle any un­pleasant or disruptive situations effectively.