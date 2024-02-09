KP Election Commissioner reviews Peshawar polling stations

PESHAWAR - Provincial Election Commission­er Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sham­shad Khan, conducted a thorough visit to various polling stations in Peshawar on Thursday to assess the electoral process. He was ac­companied by SSP Operation Pe­shawar Kashif Abbasi, Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmed, and Deputy Com­missioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir. Khan engaged in discussions with polling staff in Faqirabad and Gul Bahar, emphasizing their crucial responsibilities. He also interact­ed with political parties’ polling agents, discussing electoral pro­cedures, and commended them for their courteous involvement in the election process. The Election Commissioner directed them to fulfill their duties with utmost re­sponsibility. Khan also engaged in a positive conversation with me­dia representatives, highlighting the importance of democratic par­ticipation at polling stations for the country’s stability and prog­ress. Expressing satisfaction with the election arrangements, Khan appealed to the public to exercise their voting right responsibly, con­tributing to the consolidation of democratic practices and the na­tion’s prosperity.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, cast his vote at Irrigation Colo­ny Warsak Road Polling Station, accompanied by his wife, sons Fayyaz Ali and Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali. He urged people to respect each other and exer­cise their voting rights, abiding by the norms of democracy. Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated the na­tion and the Election Commission for the conduct of a peaceful elec­tion and hailed the role of secu­rity forces and police in ensuring law and order during the elector­al process.

In another development, Town police arrested an impersonat­ed policeman from a polling sta­tion and shifted him to the po­lice station for interrogation. A man wearing police uniform was taken into custody on suspicion from a polling station of the na­tional assembly constituency NA-31, Peshawar, and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession.

The arrested impersonator was identified as Saqib Khan, son of Hussain Khan, resident of Warsak road. It was learnt that the arrest­ed impersonator was the gunman of the wife of Yaseen Khalil, a can­didate of Awami National Party and Ex MPA of PTI. Police shifted the arrested impersonator to the police station Town for interroga­tion, and lodged an FIR under rel­evant sections of CrPC and started further investigations.