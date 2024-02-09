Friday, February 09, 2024
KSE-100 index plunges 1,700 points morning after elections

Web Desk
11:56 AM | February 09, 2024
Business

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index plunged 1,700 points in early morning trade over political uncertainty on Friday as the results of the general elections trickled in after a protracted delay.

According to the PSX website, the index plunged by 2,278 points shortly after trading began.

It then recovered slightly, losing 1,720.27 points, or 2.68 per cent, to stand at 62,423.60 points from the previous close of 64,143.87 by 9:30am.

Topline Securities Ltd CEO Mohammed Sohail said that based on pre-election surveys, the market was expecting a PML-N led coalition government.

