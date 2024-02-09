Long queues of voters witnessed outside polling stations

ISLAMABAD - Overcrowding was witnessed at various poll­ing stations across the country, including the capital, as long queues of male and female vot­ers turned out to be fully excited to cast their votes for their favourite candidates for the Na­tional Assembly.

Talking to the PTV news channel, the voters have expressed satisfaction over the elaborate arrangements made by the Elections Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting the Gen­eral Elections 2024. A Presiding officer of Islam­abad said that polling started at the right time and process was going smoothly and security officials were fully alert, no mismanagement or mishandling was observed. Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break; however, the voters inside the polling sta­tion are casting their vote in large, said a official.

“I am very excited to cast my first vote in General elections,” said 19 year-old boy.

“Casting of vote is our national obligation and I came here to poll my first vote by fulfilling our national responsibility,” said another youngster. “My friends also came with me and are casting their votes,” he added. Great enthusiasm was being seen in women voters for whom Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements, said another citizen. An influx of citizens ac­tively participating in the electoral process has been observed at polling stations, said a police official standing outside polling station. The en­thusiasm of the senior citizens and even special persons is worth mentioning as they gathered at the polling stations to cast votes, said another citizen. The women are not far behind men and have queued up despite cold weather in morn­ing, said a presiding officer.

The supporters of candidates have arranged free transport for the facilitation of senior citi­zens, women, and persons with disabilities, said an official. The candidates have established private booths outside the premises of polling stations to facilitate young voters, he added.