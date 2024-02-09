Majority of single party very important to solve country’s problems: Nawaz

LAHORE - In reminiscent of his 2013 election-day statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif Thursday opposed the idea of a coalition government after the polls insisting that one party should get a complete mandate to overcome the coun­try’s problems.

“For God’s sake, don’t even talk about a coali­tion government. The coming government should get a complete mandate so that it is not re­liant on other parties [to take important decisions]”, he said while talking to the media after casting his vote in NA-128, Lahore, the con­stituency left open by the PML-N for IPP candidate Awn Chaudhry under a seat adjustment reached be­tween the two parties before the elections.

Mian Nawaz Sharif was asked if he saw a coalition government in the making after the poll results. He re­plied that if the country’s problems are to be resolved, one party should get a com­plete mandate.

It is worth recalling here that back in 2013, Mian Nawaz Sharif made a con­troversial statement around 11 pm after the polling, de­manding a full mandate for his party. However, this time, the statement came while the polling was still underway. He spoke about a majority man­date for one political party without explicitly naming any.

Also, the statement by Mian Nawaz Sharif is not in con­sonance with that of Mian Shehbaz Sharif made the other day in which he ac­knowledged the possibili­ty of a coalition government after the poll results. Sheh­baz Sharif had stated that in case of a coalition govern­ment, the next prime min­ister would be chosen with consensus considering the opinion of other parties.

Asked about Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s role in the centre and Punjab, Nawaz Sharif said the party would take a decision after the elec­tion results. “I am not to take this decision alone. Party will decide [about it] after the poll results”, he said.

Nawaz, however, laud­ed Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s struggle and services for the party in difficult times. But, at the same time, Nawaz also mentioned the sacrifices of Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Ham­za Shehbaz and other party leaders, saying that they also underwent imprisonment besides him.

