Maryam Aurangzeb says PML-N to win with huge majority

The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Maryam Aurangzeb has said it is premature to say which party will win the elections as only 15 percent result has arrived.

The central leader of the Muslim League-N Maryam Aurangzeb said the PML-N is a strong party and it is not correct to make assumptions.

She said with the grace of Allah, the party will win with a huge majority.

We have our own election cell from where all the election results are being compiled, she said.

She said that Form 45 is being taken under a procedure, adding according to the results that are coming to them, Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif are winning.