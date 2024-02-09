Friday, February 09, 2024
Maryam Aurangzeb says PML-N to win with huge majority
Web Desk
10:16 AM | February 09, 2024
The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Maryam Aurangzeb has said it is premature to say which party will win the elections as only 15 percent result has arrived.

She said the results of the election have come, but it is only 15 percent.

This result cannot be used to decide the victory or defeat of a party, she said.

The central leader of the Muslim League-N Maryam Aurangzeb said the PML-N is a strong party and it is not correct to make assumptions.

She said with the grace of Allah, the party will win with a huge majority.

We have our own election cell from where all the election results are being compiled, she said.

She said that Form 45 is being taken under a procedure, adding according to the results that are coming to them, Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif are winning.

