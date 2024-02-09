Moana: Disney’s hit animation to get surprise cinema sequel this year

LONDON - Moana is sailing back to cinemas after Disney’s surprise announcement that a film sequel will be released this year. The story of an adventurous Polynesian girl who sets sail on a mission to save her people was a hit in 2016. A sequel was mooted as a Disney+ series, but the company will now take it to cinemas instead after a string of underwhelming big screen performances. The move sets up a box office battle with the first Wicked film, with both scheduled for release on 27 November. Disney posted a short first trailer showing Moana standing on a beach and blowing into a shell. The new animated musical will take audiences “on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers”, the description said. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.” This time, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda - who was nominated for an Oscar for the original - will not work on the music. That will be created by four composers including songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who rose to fame in 2022 after creating an unofficial Bridgerton musical.