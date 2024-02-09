Friday, February 09, 2024
Moana: Disney’s hit animation to get surprise cinema sequel this year
February 09, 2024
LONDON  -  Moana is sailing back to cinemas after Disney’s surprise announcement that a film sequel will be released this year. The story of an adventurous Polynesian girl who sets sail on a mission to save her people was a hit in 2016. A sequel was mooted as a Disney+ series, but the company will now take it to cinemas instead after a string of underwhelm­ing big screen performances. The move sets up a box office battle with the first Wicked film, with both scheduled for release on 27 November. Dis­ney posted a short first trailer showing Moana standing on a beach and blowing into a shell. The new animated musical will take audiences “on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers”, the description said. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dan­gerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.” This time, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda - who was nominated for an Oscar for the original - will not work on the music. That will be created by four composers including songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who rose to fame in 2022 after creat­ing an unofficial Bridgerton musical.

