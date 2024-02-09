Murtaza Solangi cast his vote in NA-46

ISLAMABAD - Murtaza So­langi, the caretaker information minister has cast his vote in Na­tional Assembly constituency NA-46 Islamabad. The informa­tion minister cast the first vote in the polling station of Islamabad by reaching before start of the polling. Murtaza Solangi advised the voters to come out from their homes and cast vote, stated “vot­ing is a national duty that every responsible citizen must fulfill. Free and transparent elections strengthen democracy in the country.” Solangi urged the public to cast their votes for a bright fu­ture for themselves and their gen­erations. He hoped that the voting process would be peaceful and or­ganized throughout the country. There are a total of 44 candidates contesting in constituency NA-46 Islamabad I. The total number of registered voters in this constitu­ency is 350,581, with 166,656 female voters and 183,925 male voters. There are a total 1033 polling booths established in con­stituency NA-46 Islamabad I.