Mustafa strongly condemns suspension of internet service

ISLAMABAD - Independent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, contesting from National Assembly Constituencies NA 47 and 48, has voiced strong opposition to the decision to suspend mobile phone services across the country, labeling it as the onset of electoral fraud. In his statement regarding the mobile phone service suspension, Khokhar expressed concern over the disconnection of communication channels between candidates, agents, and election machinery, deeming it excessive. He emphasized that such actions undermine the integrity of the electoral process and are incompatible with the principles of fair and transparent elections. Khokhar adamantly stated that intimidation tactics and electoral rigging must not be tolerated, underscoring the importance of upholding democratic values and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates. The remarks from the independent candidate highlight growing concerns surrounding the impact of mobile phone service suspension on the electoral landscape, with implications for communication, transparency, and fairness in the electoral process.