Mustafa strongly condemns suspension of internet service

ISLAMABAD - Inde­pendent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, contest­ing from National Assem­bly Constituencies NA 47 and 48, has voiced strong opposition to the decision to suspend mobile phone services across the country, labeling it as the onset of electoral fraud. In his state­ment regarding the mobile phone service suspension, Khokhar expressed con­cern over the disconnection of communication chan­nels between candidates, agents, and election ma­chinery, deeming it exces­sive. He emphasized that such actions undermine the integrity of the electoral process and are incompat­ible with the principles of fair and transparent elec­tions. Khokhar adamantly stated that intimidation tactics and electoral rigging must not be tolerated, un­derscoring the importance of upholding democratic values and ensuring a level playing field for all candi­dates. The remarks from the independent candidate highlight growing concerns surrounding the impact of mobile phone service sus­pension on the electoral landscape, with implica­tions for communication, transparency, and fairness in the electoral process.