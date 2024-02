PTI-backed independent candidate Mian Muhammad Azhar, a former Punjab governor, defeated PML-N candidate Mian Nauman by a big margin in the National Assembly constituency NA-129 of Lahore.

According to unofficial results of Thursday’s polling announced on Friday, he polled 103,718 votes while PML-N candidate Hafiz Nauman could get 71,540 votes.

It may be recalled Hammad Azhar had won the constituency in 2018 election bagging 105,734 votes.