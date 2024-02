LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cast his vote at the Riwaz Garden poll­ing station here on Thursday.

The CM cast his ballot in the polling station no. 42 of GPS Jun­ior Model School Riwaz Garden. He stood in the queue and wait­ed for his turn. The CM on his turn took ballot papers from the poll­ing officer and by putting a stamp on the electoral symbol put the ballot papers in the box.