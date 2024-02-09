Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz Sharif seeks unity govt after 'election triumph'

Nawaz Sharif seeks unity govt after 'election triumph'
Web Desk
8:01 PM | February 09, 2024
National

Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate for premiership, said Friday he seeks to form a united government after his party “emerged victorious” in the February 8 general election.

“I have tasked Shehbaz Sharif to meet Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Asif Ali Zardari today,” Nawaz told a charged crowd in Lahore’s Model Town, which was dubbed as his “victory speech”.

However, as the results trickle in, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates are leading with more than 100 seats to their name, while the PML-N is trailing behind.

The party's top leaders, on the contrary, said that their candidates have won a majority of the seats and will form government in the centre.

More to follow

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024