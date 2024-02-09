Nawaz Sharif seeks unity govt after 'election triumph'

Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate for premiership, said Friday he seeks to form a united government after his party “emerged victorious” in the February 8 general election.

“I have tasked Shehbaz Sharif to meet Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Asif Ali Zardari today,” Nawaz told a charged crowd in Lahore’s Model Town, which was dubbed as his “victory speech”.

However, as the results trickle in, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates are leading with more than 100 seats to their name, while the PML-N is trailing behind.

The party's top leaders, on the contrary, said that their candidates have won a majority of the seats and will form government in the centre.

More to follow