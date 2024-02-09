Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No decision yet on issuing bonds in int’l market due to unwanted situation

Pakistan struggling to get $3.5 billion from international commercial banks due to higher interest rate

No decision yet on issuing bonds in int’l market due to unwanted situation
Agencies
February 09, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The government has not de­cided yet to issue bonds in international market due to the unwanted situation as Pakistan is struggling to get $3.5 billion from interna­tional commercial banks due to higher interest rate, which would affect the government plan to increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The budgeted inflows from foreign commercial banks ($3.5 billion) and interna­tional capital markets ($1.5 billion) seem unlikely to ma­terialize, but it is planned to mobilize $ 0.5-1.0 billion from foreign commercial banks as new financing, according to the official documents. 

Meanwhile, the government is also struggling to issue bonds in international market. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has received $8.16 billion loans from inter­national lenders in the first six months (July to December) of the current fiscal year. The country has received $5.96 billion in budget and project financing and another $2.2 billion came in State Bank of Pakistan’s account. The in­flows helped in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which earlier were depleting. The major financ­ing of $3 billion came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IMF disbursed $1.2 billion.

Overall security situation remains stable in Islamabad

An official of the ministry of finance informed that the new government would de­cide about the issuance of bonds in international mar­ket after reviewing the situa­tion. Gross external financing needs for FY24 will amount to approximately $25.0 bil­lion (including the current ac­count), of which about $13.8 billion is amortizations of the public sector. Ahead of the SBA approval the governemnt secured $5.6 billion in addi­tional financing commitments from bilateral, multilateral, and commercial partners, of which over $3 billion has al­ready been disbursed. The government has also secured commitments from these partners regarding $7 billion in rollovers, $1 billion in re­financing of maturing debt, and $1.2 billion in amortiza­tion savings from a debt re­arrangement covering some existing external loans. In line with program financing com­mitments, key bilateral credi­tors will at least maintain their exposure to Pakistan.

Murtaza Solangi cast his vote in NA-46

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024