Friday, February 09, 2024
No major complaints received so far: Sindh EC

Agencies
February 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Provincial Election Commis­sioner of Sindh Sharifullah Thursday said that the polling process in Sindh province had been continued in a peaceful manner. He said, “No major complaints have been received from anywhere so far.” Sharifullah said, “Polling process will continue with­out any break till 5pm.” He urged the voters to go to the polling stations without fear and exercise their right to vote. He said, “Voting is a national responsibility.” He further said, “Elec­tion Commission teams and other departments were in the field and action will be taken over violations.”

PPP HAS CONCERNS OVER KARACHI’S ELECTION PROCESS: MANDOKHAIL

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candi­date for National Assembly constituency NA-242, Qadir Mandokhail has said that his party his party has serious concerns over election process in Karachi. Talking to a private news channel after casting vote on Thursday, he alleged that the District Returning Officers (DROs) torn off the posters of PPP and replaced them by posters of Mustafa Kamal.

