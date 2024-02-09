No major complaints received so far: Sindh EC

KARACHI - The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah Thursday said that the polling process in Sindh province had been continued in a peaceful manner. He said, “No major complaints have been received from anywhere so far.” Sharifullah said, “Polling process will continue without any break till 5pm.” He urged the voters to go to the polling stations without fear and exercise their right to vote. He said, “Voting is a national responsibility.” He further said, “Election Commission teams and other departments were in the field and action will be taken over violations.”
PPP HAS CONCERNS OVER KARACHI’S ELECTION PROCESS: MANDOKHAIL
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate for National Assembly constituency NA-242, Qadir Mandokhail has said that his party his party has serious concerns over election process in Karachi. Talking to a private news channel after casting vote on Thursday, he alleged that the District Returning Officers (DROs) torn off the posters of PPP and replaced them by posters of Mustafa Kamal.