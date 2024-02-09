Overall security situation remains stable in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The overall security situation remained stable and under con­trol in the federal capital as the residents cast their votes to elect representatives for three Nation­al Assembly constituencies on Thursday (February 8).

The polling was held in free and fair manner with the voters fully allowed to vote at their will. The personnel of law-enforcing agencies were deployed outside the polling stations set up across the federal capital limits. About 990 polling stations – 346 for NA-46, 387 for NA-47 and 257 for NA-48 – were established in the capital. Out of the total, 124, 108, and 72 polling stations for NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 were declared most sensitive while 49, 59 and 27 polling stations for NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 respec­tively were declared sensitive.

Interim Interior Minister Go­har Ejaz said in a statement that the overall security situation in the country remined ‘generally stable’ as he acknowledged the dedication and professionalism of the country’s security forces.

These forces were deployed extensively and in large num­bers, ensuring the smooth con­duct of the electoral process.

As part of the election security plan, army had been placed on a standby in the federal capital. They were to be called in case of any untoward incident, however, no such incident was reported throughout the polling process.

Isolated incidents of polling irregularities were reported coupled by late start of the poll­ing. However, those issues were resolved amicbly. According to the sources, personnel from 8 Baloch Regiment, 86 Field Regi­ment and 17 Field Regiment sta­tioned at Rawalpindi and Islam­abad were placed on standby for necessary assistance. The capital police and Frontier Constabu­lary performed security duty in the first tier while Rangers were placed in tier-2.