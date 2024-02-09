Pakistan election results 2024: counting underway as nation awaits outcome

All eyes are on the television with political parties, independent candidates as well as voters fastening their seatbelts as the much-awaited unofficial and unconfirmed results for the general elections 2024 have started pouring in.

Despite the suspension of mobile phone and internet services, a large number of people across the country exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives for national and provincial assemblies — on 855 constituencies — in the world’s fifth-biggest democracy.

The 2024 elections surpassed the previous ones in 2018 in various aspects, including a record budget allocation of Rs48 billion, a substantial increase in the number of voters exceeding 50% of the total population, an unprecedented ratio of independent candidates, a total of nearly 18,000 candidates, and a substantial amount of paper required for printing 260 million ballots.

More than 1.4 million polling staff are performing their duties at 90,675 polling stations — of which 16,766 have been declared as extremely sensitive. To ensure voter turnout, February 8 was declared as a public holiday.

The polling, which kick-started at 8am, continued till 5pm throughout the country with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deciding against extending the time for polling despite reports of irregularities from multiple constituencies and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requesting an extension in the polling time.

The Interior Ministry, early morning, suspended cellular services citing the security situation. The country witnessed a largely peaceful polling process, however, a terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, martyred four policemen.

The election results are expected to be completed a few hours after midnight and the complete compilation might be done in the early hours of Friday — through the ECP’s Result Management System.



Preliminary, unofficial live results are available below



NA-113 — Polling stations 140/362: PML-N's Ahmed Ateeq Anwar is ahead with 65,986 votes

NA-217 — Polling stations 290/331: PPP's Zulfiqar Bachani is ahead with 108,958 votes

NA-242 — Polling stations 62/125: PTI-backed independent Dawa Khan Shabbir is ahead with 6,062 votes



NA-263 — Polling stations 17/382: PTI-backed independent Salaar Khan Kakar is ahead with 1,383 votes

NA-207 — Polling stations 222/346: PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is ahead with 97,739 votes

NA-153 — Polling stations 154/319: PML-N's Rana Muhammed Qasim Noon is ahead with 46,281 votes

Completed result: NA-30 — Polling stations 267/267: PTI-backed independent Shandana Gulzar won her seat with 78,971 votes

NA-186 — Polling stations 112/232: PTI-backed independent Mehar Sajjad Cheena is ahead with 52,460 votes

NA-23 — Polling stations 236/317: PTI-backed independent Ali Muhammad Khan is ahead with 74,487 votes

NA-162 — Polling stations 107/347: PML-N's Ehsanul Bajwa is ahead with 38,107 votes

NA-11 — Polling stations 113/350: PTI-backed independent Syed Fareen is ahead with 27,374 votes

NA-241 — Polling stations 35/234: PTI-backed independent Khurram Sher Zaman is ahead with 30,652 votes

NA-194 — Polling stations 143/337: PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is ahead with 38,075 votes

NA-37 — Polling stations 88/288: MWM’s Hameed Hussain is ahead with 24,945 votes

NA-208 — Polling stations 122/334: PPP's Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah is ahead with 80,534 vote

NA-15 — Polling stations 204/545: PTI-backed independent Shehzada Muhammad Gushtasap is ahead with 39,540votes

NA-101— Polling stations 159/393: PTI-backed independent Rana Atif is ahead with 67,434 vote

NA-12 — Polling stations 24/199: Independent Muhammad Idrees is ahead with 5,660 votes

NA-96 — Polling stations 31/345: PTI-backed independent Rai Haider Ali Khan is ahead with 39,769 votes

NA-82 — Polling stations 68/360: PML-N's Mukhtar Ahmed Malik is ahead with 25,170 votes

NA-136— Polling stations 155/263: PML-N's Riaz ul Haq is ahead with 74,513 votes

NA-260— Polling stations 28/263: PPP's Abdul Qadir Baloch is ahead with 4,071 votes

NA-190— Polling stations 237/434: PPP's Mir Izaj Hussain Jakhrani is ahead with 86,044 votes

NA-240— Polling stations 4/170: TLP's Syed Zaman Ali Jafri is ahead with 1,892 votes

NA-164 — Polling stations 73/334: PTI-backed independent Ijaz Gaddan is ahead with 30,017 votes

NA-39 — Polling stations 259/524: PTI-backed independent Maulana Naseem Ali Shah is ahead with 76,584 votes

NA-257 — Polling stations 31/325: PML-N's Jam Kamal Khan is ahead with 12,166 votes

NA-33 — Polling stations 62/319: PTI-backed independent Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah is ahead with 20,962 votes

NA-262 — Polling stations 12/233: PTI-backed independent Adil Khan Bazai is ahead with 1,254 votes

NA-55 — Polling stations 47/311: PTI-backed independent Muhammad Basharat Raja is ahead with 14,624 votes

NA-256 — Polling stations 31/298: BNP's Sardar Akhtar Mengal is ahead with 8,072 votes

NA-224 — Polling stations 63/359: PPP’s Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi is ahead with 30,339 votes



This is a developing story....