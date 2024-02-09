The Sigiriya Rock Fortress, located in Sri Lanka, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its historical and architectural signifi­cance. Rising dramatically from the surrounding plains, this ancient rock citadel dates back to the 5th century AD, built by King Kashyapa. Its sheer rock face is adorned with exquisite frescoes depict­ing celestial maidens, while the summit houses the remains of a palace complex with intricate water gardens and defensive structures. Sigiriya stands as a testament to the ingenuity and craftsmanship of its builders, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of ancient Sri Lanka amidst breathtaking natural beauty.