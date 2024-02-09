Pervez Khattak loses Nowshera’s NA-33 seat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) president Pervez Khattak, who parted ways from Imran Khan-led party, has lost from Nowshera’s NA-33 seat.

According to unofficial results received from all polling stations, PTI-backed independent candidate Shahid Ahad Khattak won NA-33 seat by securing 90,145 votes.

Meanwhile, Pervez Khattak managed to get just 25,258 – showing a major difference in votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that former defence minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.