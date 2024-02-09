PFC to take part in 3-day LAS VEGAS - USA expo

LAHORE - Pakistan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) will take part in a three-day International LAS VEGAS - USA expo start­ing from Feb 13 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets. Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, talk­ing to a delegation of fur­niture manufacturers led by Muhammad Araib here Thursday, said that PFC is in touch with Trade Devel­opment Authority of Paki­stan for participating in all international mega events. He said this fair attracts thousands of global manu­facturers from all over the world which showcase their products. He said PFC will exhibit its high international quality products to capture their share in global mar­ket. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with inter­national buyers. He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of prod­ucts ranging from basics to the most creative and quali­tative. Mian Kashif hoped to get orders from foreign buy­ers. He said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the na­tional economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufactur­ers of export products. He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprec­edented special package for foreign investors. He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan a heav­en for investment.