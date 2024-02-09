PFC to take part in 3-day LAS VEGAS - USA expo

LAHORE - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a three-day International LAS VEGAS - USA expo starting from Feb 13 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets. Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Muhammad Araib here Thursday, said that PFC is in touch with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in all international mega events. He said this fair attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world which showcase their products. He said PFC will exhibit its high international quality products to capture their share in global market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers. He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative. Mian Kashif hoped to get orders from foreign buyers. He said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors. He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan a heaven for investment.