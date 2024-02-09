Plastic degradation is a global challenge affecting countries around the world, and each nation grapples with its unique set of cir­cumstances and responses to this environmental crisis. Pakistan, like many other countries, fac­es significant repercussions from the escalating issue of plastic deg­radation. The South Asian nation experiences a high demand for plastic products due to its large population and diverse indus­tries, contributing to substantial plastic waste generation.

In Pakistan, plastic degradation manifests in various ways, with plastic pollution affecting both urban and rural environments. Improper disposal practices, lim­ited recycling infrastructure, and a lack of awareness about the environmental impact of plas­tics exacerbate the problem. The country’s water bodies, includ­ing the Arabian Sea and the In­dus River, bear the brunt of plas­tic pollution, threatening aquatic ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities dependent on these resources.

Efforts to address plastic deg­radation in Pakistan include ini­tiatives to raise awareness about the environmental consequences of plastic use and disposal. Non-governmental organisations and governmental bodies are work­ing to implement policies and campaigns to reduce single-use plastics and promote sustain­able alternatives. Recycling pro­grammes are being developed to manage plastic waste more effec­tively and mitigate the impact on the environment.

On the global stage, several countries have taken significant steps to tackle plastic degrada­tion. European nations, including Germany and the Netherlands, have implemented comprehen­sive recycling programmes and regulations to reduce plastic us­age. Kenya, in East Africa, has banned single-use plastic bags, demonstrating a commitment to curbing plastic pollution. In Southeast Asia, Thailand has launched campaigns to reduce plastic consumption and enhance waste management practices.

International collaboration is also vital in addressing the trans­boundary nature of plastic degra­dation. The United Nations and various environmental organisa­tions are advocating for global agreements and partnerships to tackle plastic pollution collective­ly. Efforts such as the United Na­tions Environment Programme’s Clean Seas campaign aim to unite countries, businesses, and indi­viduals in the fight against ma­rine plastic pollution.

As countries continue to grapple with the environmental, economic, and health impacts of plastic deg­radation, sharing successful strat­egies and learning from each oth­er’s challenges becomes crucial. The global community must work together to develop innovative so­lutions, promote sustainable prac­tices, and implement effective pol­icies to mitigate the consequences of plastic degradation and foster a healthier planet for current and future generations.

SAOOD ALI KHAN,

Sukkur.