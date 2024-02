PML-N candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhary has emerged victorious from the National Assembly constituency of NA-47 Islamabad II.

According to provisional results, Chaudhary secured 102,502 votes beating PTI-backed candidate Mohammad Shaoaib Shaheen who could only clinch 86,396 votes.

Shaheen is staging a sit-in in front of the RO Office against what he has called “rigging”.