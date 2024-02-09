PML-N to put country on way to progress: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said the PML-N under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif would put the country on way to progress.

Talking to the media after casting his vote here on Thursday, he said the general elections were organized un­der a fair, free and transparent man­ner. The people would give mandate to the PML-N to form federal and provincial governments so that this party could overcome crises and put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

He said the PML-N would imple­ment its manifesto and honored its promises made with people, adding that the PML-N would also provide all basic amenities to the common man.

POLLING CONCLUDES INFAISALABAD PEACEFULLY

The polling process for the general election 2024 concluded under a fully safe and secured atmosphere.

The local administration in collabo­ration with the police department, Election Commission and law enforce­ments agencies had made tight secu­rity arrangements across the district.

The police department deputed 16,900 personnel for security duties as the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) had established 3,687 poll­ing stations out of which 475 stations were declared most sensitive and 1695 sensitive in the district.

The Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Pa­trolling Police and Quick Response Force (QRF) remained active on the roads and continuous patrolling, es­pecially sensitive areas, whereas more than 500 police officers and officials were standby at police stations and Police Lines to deal with any emergen­cy on the Polling Day.

However, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district till the culmination of the polling process in Faisalabad except minor scuffles and exchanges of harsh words at some places, the po­lice spokesman said.