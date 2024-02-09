Friday, February 09, 2024
Political stalwarts cast votes in DI Khan

APP
February 09, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Prominent poli­ticians, including Jami­at Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pa­kistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Informa­tion Secretary, cast their votes in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman exercised his right in his native town, Abdul Khel, while PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi vot­ed in the Kokar area.

Similarly, JUI-F can­didate for PK-113, Kaf­eel Ahmed Nizami, cast his vote in Dewala, PPP candidate for PK-112, Ahmad Karim Kundi, in Kokar, and Malik Qayyum Hissam in Zafarabad Col­ony. The polling process continued in the city in a peaceful environment. However, candidates and the public faced difficul­ties due to a jammed mo­bile network. Workers from different political parties and independent candidates set up camps outside polling stations to guide voters.

