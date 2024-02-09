Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stationsof Bahawalpur

APP
February 09, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   Vot­ing concluded peacefully in the 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur and no untow­ard was reported in the dis­trict. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawal­pur, there were a total of 2,322,545 registered voters in Bahawalpur including 1,078,221 females. He said that 79 sensitive polling stations were closely moni­tored and special security measures were in place. DC said that he along with District Police Officer Ba­hawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas visited various poll­ing stations to inspect the arrangements.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024