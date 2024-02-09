Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stationsof Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Vot­ing concluded peacefully in the 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur and no untow­ard was reported in the dis­trict. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawal­pur, there were a total of 2,322,545 registered voters in Bahawalpur including 1,078,221 females. He said that 79 sensitive polling stations were closely moni­tored and special security measures were in place. DC said that he along with District Police Officer Ba­hawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas visited various poll­ing stations to inspect the arrangements.