Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan

APP
February 09, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Polling for the General Election 2024 peacefully concluded in Balochistan with active participation from all age groups amid stringent security.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 a.m. and continued till 5 p.m. without any break to provide maximum time for citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the consti­tution. Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed his satisfaction regarding peaceful elections across the province. In a statement, he said that the people of Balo­chistan participated in the democratic process of the general elections. Ali Mardan said that all the conspiracies by creating consternation to sabotage and keep the people away from the election pro­cess have failed. He said that the overall election process in the province was peaceful apart from some incidents. He appreciated the personnel of the Pakistan Army, FC Police, Levies, and other law enforcement agencies for the successful conduct of peaceful elections in the province.

Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024