Friday, February 09, 2024
Polling delayed at various stations due to technical, logistical issues

February 09, 2024
KARACHI  -  Multiple polling stations across the country have been unable to com­mence the polling process due to is­sues such as internet shutdowns and communication difficulties.

In Hyderabad NA-220, polling ma­terials have not yet been distributed, and the polling staff for NA-220 has not received the necessary electoral materials. District Returning Offi­cer Tariq Qureshi stated that the RO holds the credentials (ID and pass­word) for the system, and the trans­mission of materials can only begin after the RO logs in. Polling has been delayed at PS-2 in Thal due to incom­plete preparations at the polling sta­tion. Similarly, in Ghotki, polling on NA-198 Dharki could not commence due to the absence of agents.

In Karachi’s Punjab Colony, poll­ing has not yet started at NA-232 polling stations due to the non-availability of polling boxes and the absence of polling agents. It should be noted that polling for the gen­eral elections 2024 commenced at 8 am today and will continue with­out interruption until 5 pm. Voters across the country can cast their votes for their preferred candi­dates in both national and provin­cial assembly constituencies.

Overall security situation remains stable in Islamabad

