Polling delayed at various stations due to technical, logistical issues

KARACHI - Multiple polling stations across the country have been unable to commence the polling process due to issues such as internet shutdowns and communication difficulties.
In Hyderabad NA-220, polling materials have not yet been distributed, and the polling staff for NA-220 has not received the necessary electoral materials. District Returning Officer Tariq Qureshi stated that the RO holds the credentials (ID and password) for the system, and the transmission of materials can only begin after the RO logs in. Polling has been delayed at PS-2 in Thal due to incomplete preparations at the polling station. Similarly, in Ghotki, polling on NA-198 Dharki could not commence due to the absence of agents.
In Karachi’s Punjab Colony, polling has not yet started at NA-232 polling stations due to the non-availability of polling boxes and the absence of polling agents. It should be noted that polling for the general elections 2024 commenced at 8 am today and will continue without interruption until 5 pm. Voters across the country can cast their votes for their preferred candidates in both national and provincial assembly constituencies.