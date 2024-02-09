Polling ends peacefully in Sindh

KARACHI - The General Election polls were closed peacefully across the Sindh province including Ka­rachi, like other parts of the country as time ended in line with the announcement of the Provincial Election Commis­sion of Sindh here on Thurs­day. Earlier, the voting began in the general elections 2024 from 8 am and ended at 5 pm in the province. According to the Provincial Election Com­missioner Sindh Sharifullah, after 5 pm the voters already present on the premises of polling stations could exercise their right to vote. He said that the media should not telecast or publish any unofficial re­sults of the general elections till 6 pm. Meanwhile, voters have started reaching the poll­ing stations to exercise their right of franchise and the elec­tion of the candidates for three national and six Sindh provin­cial assembly seats. Though the polling started at 8am on Thursday, the turnout was low during the early hours; however, with the passage of time, the arrival of male and female voters increased at the polling stations. The workers and supporters of the con­testing candidates were busy picking up the voters from their residences and bringing them to the polling stations, where they also established reception camps outside the polling stations to guide the voters about the stamping on ballot papers. The process of casting votes is being carried out in a peaceful atmosphere, and until the filing of the news, no untoward incident has so far been reported from the district. The polling, which started at 8am in almost all polling stations and it ended at 5pm without any break. The polling process started in District Shaheed Benazirabad at 8am smoothly on Thursday and it came to end at 5pm.