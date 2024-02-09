Friday, February 09, 2024
Polling remains peaceful in Sargodha

February 09, 2024
SARGODHA   -   Polling in Sargodha district com­pleted in all National As­sembly constituencies in­cluding NA-NA-82, NA, 83, NA-84 and NA-85 and NA-86 and ten constituencies of Provincial assemblies including PP-71, PP-72, PP, 73, PP-74, PP-75, PP-76, PP-77, PP-78, PP-79, PP and PP-80. For five NAs and 10 PPs elections, 1698 polling stations were set up where a large number of voters exercised their right of vote to elect their representa­tives. In NA-82, there were 563,116 voters including 298,879 males and 264,237 females whereas 105 poll­ing stations for males and 96 polling stations for fe­males and 159 common polling stations were set up. In NA-83, the number of total registered voters was 528,455 including 283,841 and 244,713 male and and female voters respectively. The number of polling sta­tions for males was 63 and 60 for female in NA-83 whereas 205 polling sta­tions were operational in the constituency. In NA-84 there were 279,393 male voters whereas 251,292 were female voters while the total voters in constitu­ency were 530,682.

Polling in twin cities ends peacefully amid tight security

