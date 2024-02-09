Polls & Results

A general sense of apprehension exists around Pakistan’s general elections, held yesterday. But the survey of Ip­sos Pakistan Pulse suggests otherwise. The fact that 75 per cent of people have expressed their acceptance of the election results reflects people’s trust in these elections. The country, previously, has experienced cycles of political insta­bility rooted in non-acceptance of poll results by one party or the other. Apprehensions of rigging have been a near-constant on the political landscape.

The findings of the survey, however, represent a sense of satis­faction among people regarding the polls and the results to follow. The increase in acceptance graph with age and other demograph­ics tells how various age groups perceive the political process in the country. Smooth conduct of elections and acceptance of results is the first step towards a peaceful power transition. It is notewor­thy that a majority of Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf’s supporters have also expressed acceptance of the results of the said survey.

Historically, allegations of rigging put against the party that forms government by the opposition parties have substantial­ly blocked the way of meaningful development and progress. The one variable that matters the most in the country right now is political stability. All must put their trust and faith in the new government that is formed. The political parties in opposition must support the new ruling coalition and togeth­er, the focus must rest on economic security as well as urgent measures to address the unrest in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Ipsos survey is promising and the coming few days are important to see if the results of this survey hold true. It is noteworthy that despite political af­filiations, a substantial portion of voters from different par­ties express readiness to accept the results, indicating a broad-based commitment to democratic principles. Pakistanis have felt proud to cast their votes and be a part of the democrat­ic history. People’s enthusiasm stood tall over disappointment with an uncertain political environment.

Now, with acceptance of election results hopefully, the country will see another democratic cycle. After casting their votes, peo­ple hope that this new term brings much-needed stability, peace, and progress. The polls of yesterday, despite staunch challenges, are a collective win of the nation – one that must sustain.