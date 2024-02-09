Polls will serve as catalyst to strengthen democracy: Army

ISLAMABAD - The armed forces have extended heartfelt con­gratulations to the na­tion on the generally peaceful and violence-free conduct of the general elections in the country and hoped that this election will serve as a catalyst for further strengthening democ­racy in Pakistan.

“We extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the generally peaceful and violence-free conduct of the general elections. The Armed Forces alongside other law-enforcement agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing securi­ty during conduct of the sacred electoral process, in aid of civil power, and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan,” said the ISPR in a statement as vote count continued.

It said with the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approxi­mately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 QRFs, a safe and se­cure environment for the public was ensured.

Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, most­ly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and se­curity across Pakistan. Twelve people (includ­ing 10 personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies) embraced Shahadat and 39 others were injured in these attacks.

“Through proactive intelligence manoeu­vres and swift action, many potential threats were neutralized, underscoring the unwav­ering commitment of our security agencies to protect the democratic rights of our citi­zens. During various operations, five terror­ists were also killed.”

The armed forces remain dedicated to up­holding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state, said the ISPR further.