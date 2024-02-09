Polls will serve as catalyst to strengthen democracy: Army

ISLAMABAD - The armed forces have extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the generally peaceful and violence-free conduct of the general elections in the country and hoped that this election will serve as a catalyst for further strengthening democracy in Pakistan.
“We extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the generally peaceful and violence-free conduct of the general elections. The Armed Forces alongside other law-enforcement agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during conduct of the sacred electoral process, in aid of civil power, and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan,” said the ISPR in a statement as vote count continued.
It said with the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 QRFs, a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured.
Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan. Twelve people (including 10 personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies) embraced Shahadat and 39 others were injured in these attacks.
“Through proactive intelligence manoeuvres and swift action, many potential threats were neutralized, underscoring the unwavering commitment of our security agencies to protect the democratic rights of our citizens. During various operations, five terrorists were also killed.”
The armed forces remain dedicated to upholding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state, said the ISPR further.