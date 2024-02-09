PPP’s Aqraba Fatima becomes youngest party candidate

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate from PS-102, Syed Aqraba Fatima 26, becomes the young­est candidate of the party. Syeda Araqaba Fatima said that it was the time for the country’s youth to making decisions from roundtable. She said that the youth were future of national therefore they should be made authoritative. The PPP youngest candidate said that she entered in ac­tive politics with an aim to serve the masses. Now it was upon masses, whether they give opportunity to new faces or elect old peo­ple, she maintained.