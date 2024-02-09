Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP’s Aqraba Fatima becomes youngest party candidate

Agencies
February 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate from PS-102, Syed Aqraba Fatima 26, becomes the young­est candidate of the party. Syeda Araqaba Fatima said that it was the time for the country’s youth to making decisions from roundtable. She said that the youth were future of national therefore they should be made authoritative. The PPP youngest candidate said that she entered in ac­tive politics with an aim to serve the masses. Now it was upon masses, whether they give opportunity to new faces or elect old peo­ple, she maintained. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024