Friday, February 09, 2024
PPP secures simple majority in Sindh Assembly

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured a simple majority in Sindh Assembly and has enough numbers to form the provincial government.

According to the details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the results of 85 Sindh constituencies that showed the party secured a simple majority in the province.

The party has won 71 general seats and will be able to form its government in the province.

The party will get 16 women and four majority seats of which 66 are general seats, making a total of 85 seats, required for majority in the assembly.

However, the results of 40 seats are yet to come. The party is making efforts to secure another 17 seats.

