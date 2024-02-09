PRCS Strengthens Emergency Response for General Election 2024

ISLAMABAD - In support of government ef­forts to manage emergencies, the Pakistan Red Crescent So­ciety strategically positioned advanced ambulances, trained responders, and first aid per­sonnel near polling stations na­tionwide that remained vigilant to ensure swift response to any unexpected incidents during the General Election 2024.

Additionally, a comprehensive emergency response plan was formalized, with skilled person­nel appointed at various loca­tions in major cities. Collaborat­ing with all relief agencies, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society re­mained steadfast in its commit­ment to fulfilling its duties during emergencies. Volunteer teams were also dispatched to hospitals across the country to facilitate blood donations in anticipation of potential adverse situations.

The Regional Blood Donor Cen­ter in Islamabad has maintained an adequate supply of blood units to address emergencies. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Soci­ety, underscored, “The Red Cres­cent has consistently stood by the nation. Our Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) have demonstrat­ed exemplary dedication, while trained personnel have shown readiness by diligently perform­ing their duties, emphasizing that peace, security, and impartial hu­manitarian aid are fundamental to our mission.”

Chairman Laghari further stat­ed that PRCS Blood Donor Volun­teers are on high alert, stationed at various hospitals nationwide not only to facilitate blood do­nations but also to provide im­mediate assistance to dedicated health teams working tirelessly in hospitals. Emergency Re­sponse Teams were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Merged Areas formerly known as FATA, Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab. Nearly 80 trained mem­bers and 27 new ambulances were allocated for emergency response in major cities. The Na­tional Headquarters continues to efficiently operate the 24/7 Control Room, closely collaborat­ing with district administrations and participating in mutual con­sultations for the appointment of Emergency Response Teams.

As part of the Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) initiative, PRCS remains steadfast in its commit­ment to further enhance readi­ness for emergency response and crisis situations throughout the country in an effective manner.