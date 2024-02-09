PTI urges nation to 'protect their votes', claims delay in announcing results raises rigging suspicions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) urges nation to 'protect their votes' by claiming that the delay in announcing results is a clear indication of rigging or tampering the results.



"After the whole system has been sent in panic mode by #MassiveTurnout for PTI, they have stopped the results and now filling alternate Form 45. Pakistanis, protect your vote by going back to polling stations to get results before they change the results. We have heard that they are planning to tell PTI Polling Agents and supporters to collect Form 45 from another location e.g. Election Commission office. All polling agents and supporters are requested to stay at the Polling Station as per Rules, this is where Form 45 shall be given. Stay peaceful as they might try to create chaos to push people away", states the official account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on X, formerly known as Twitter.