Quetta DC visits polling stations, expresses satisfaction over arrangements

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for polls during his visit of various poll­ing stations in Quetta aimed to monitor the electoral process. He said that strict security ar­rangements have been made in the city as contingents of police levies and FC personnel have been deployed at the polling stations to ensure the security.

The DC said that like the other areas of the country, the polling for general elections continued in a peaceful man­ner in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Saad Bin Asad said that he has monitoring the election process to ensure transpar­ency. He said that action would be taken against absent or skipped to perform their as­signed duties as polling staff.

The deputy commissioner said that the election process has continued in Quetta under the command of the District Returning Officer and under the supervision of the District Elec­tion Commissioner and ROs and DROs. The election process started at 08:00 a.m. which will continue until 05:00 p.m. with­out any break, deputy commis­sioner said. He added that strict security arrangements have been made by police levies and FC at the polling stations.