Rescue 1122 remains alert on polling day

LAHORE - Rescue 1122 re­mained ‘high-alert’ on the polling day following an emergency cover plan devised for the general elec­tion 2024.

According to District Emergen­cy Officer, Dr Kaleemullah, a staff of 600 officials, 16 firefighters, 35 ambulances, 90 motorbikes am­bulances, and four special vehicles with two official vehicles were de­puted at different parts of the dis­trict to meet timely any kind of un­toward incident. The entire staff performed duties in tehsil Shu­jabad and Jalalpur Peer Wala as well in the election days.

A trained staff put alert along with rescue vehicles, added the District Emergency Officer.

The rescue control room got op­erational responding to 100% call of the complainants for 24 hours.