MIRPURKHAS - Security guard of a guest house owned by Pak­istan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was shot dead here on Thursday, police said. According to de­tails, unidentified armed men gunned down secu­rity guard of PPP leader’s guest house in Tando Jan Muhammad, Mirpur Khas. The PPP leader alleged that the murder of security guard was aimed to terrify him. Two days earlier, PPP candidate from Mirpur Khas, Zulfiqar Shah was critically injured in a at­tack of armed men.