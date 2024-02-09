Sindh Home Minister, IGP take maximum measures for security on polling day

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier retired Haris Nawaz, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, conducted a thorough inspection of the Command and Control Center at Civic Center and the polling station at DJ College and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken for holding polling process in a peaceful environment.
Their visit focused on assessing the security arrangements and monitoring the polling, during which they engaged with both voters and presiding officers to inquire about the proceedings. Emphasizing the importance of cooperation between voters, supporters, and law enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful polling, the Sindh Home Minister reiterated the caretaker government’s commitment to prioritize a conducive electoral environment.