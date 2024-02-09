Friday, February 09, 2024
Sindh Home Minister, IGP take maximum measures for security on polling day

February 09, 2024
KARACHI  -  Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier retired Haris Nawaz, ac­companied by Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, con­ducted a thorough inspection of the Command and Control Center at Civic Center and the polling station at DJ College and expressed satis­faction over the measures taken for holding polling process in a peace­ful environment.

Their visit focused on assess­ing the security arrangements and monitoring the polling, dur­ing which they engaged with both voters and presiding officers to inquire about the proceedings. Em­phasizing the importance of coop­eration between voters, support­ers, and law enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful polling, the Sindh Home Minister reiterated the caretaker government’s commit­ment to prioritize a conducive elec­toral environment.

