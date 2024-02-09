Friday, February 09, 2024
Smooth voting in Khyber, minimal hiccups

Ahmad Nabi
February 09, 2024
KHYBER  -  Like elsewhere in the country, the vot­ing process took place in the tribal dis­trict of Khyber on Thursday. A total of 342 polling stations were set up for a national assembly constituency (NA-27) and three provincial assembly seats (PK-69, PK-70, and PK-71), with 91 polling stations declared sensitive. Khyber had 638,743 voters, including 349,121 males and 289,623 females.

Voting began at 08:00 AM and con­tinued uninterrupted until 05:00 PM. Initially, a thin rush was witnessed due to the cold weather, but later vot­ers moved to their respective polling stations and cast their votes. Despite the Pakistan Telecommunication Au­thority’s assurance, mobile phone and 3G/4G services were suspended in Khyber, causing inconvenience to me­dia persons.

Security arrangements were ro­bust, with paramilitary forces and po­lice personnel deployed at sensitive polling stations. Fortunately, no ma­jor incidents were reported, and the electoral process concluded peaceful­ly across the district. 

IHC orders action for non-compliance of 5pc women seats quota rule

As the vote counting began after 05:00 PM, supporters of Qaumi Ma­sail Committee in Landi Kotal, hold­ing black flags, initiated a sit-in at Charwazgai square, boycotting the election. Protestors, carrying identi­ty cards of their relatives, refused to cast votes, protesting against the lack of basic facilities in the area.

