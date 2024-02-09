Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghan ODI series

KANDY - Sri Lanka won their one-off Test match against Af­ghanistan by 10 wickets, but skipper and captain Kusal Mendis said Thurs­day they face a tougher challenge on the eve of their three-match ODI se­ries. Afghanistan are mak­ing a name for themselves in white-ball cricket, and will take the field with several of their key stal­warts. “In ODIs, we know Afghanistan will be tough­er opponents,” Mendis told reporters ahead of the first match at home in Kandy on Friday. In the two previous series against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan drew 1-1 in 2022, and were beaten 2-1 in 2023. But Afghanistan came sixth in last year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, where they beat three for­mer champions -- England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. “They have a lot of expe­rience nowadays thanks to league cricket,” Men­dis added. “They compete against good players and play in all sorts of condi­tions. They have come a long way, and there’s not much room for error with them.” Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he was confident that his side -- the world’s ninth-ranked team -- is capable of pulling off a series win over Sri Lanka, ranked sev­enth. “We are confident... We have our experienced guys back in the side,” Shahidi said. “We are play­ing good cricket in ODIs, as we showcased in the last World Cup. We have proved that we are one of the best teams in ODI cricket,” he added.