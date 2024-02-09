Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghan ODI series

KANDY - Sri Lanka won their one-off Test match against Afghanistan by 10 wickets, but skipper and captain Kusal Mendis said Thursday they face a tougher challenge on the eve of their three-match ODI series. Afghanistan are making a name for themselves in white-ball cricket, and will take the field with several of their key stalwarts. “In ODIs, we know Afghanistan will be tougher opponents,” Mendis told reporters ahead of the first match at home in Kandy on Friday. In the two previous series against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan drew 1-1 in 2022, and were beaten 2-1 in 2023. But Afghanistan came sixth in last year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, where they beat three former champions -- England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. “They have a lot of experience nowadays thanks to league cricket,” Mendis added. “They compete against good players and play in all sorts of conditions. They have come a long way, and there’s not much room for error with them.” Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he was confident that his side -- the world’s ninth-ranked team -- is capable of pulling off a series win over Sri Lanka, ranked seventh. “We are confident... We have our experienced guys back in the side,” Shahidi said. “We are playing good cricket in ODIs, as we showcased in the last World Cup. We have proved that we are one of the best teams in ODI cricket,” he added.