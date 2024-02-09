Friday, February 09, 2024
Tareen hopes strong government to emerge after general election

Says IPP candidates would emerge victorious from all constituencies

Agencies
February 09, 2024
MULTAN  -  Chairman Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Ja­hangir Khan Tareen, urging people to reach out to polling stations to cast their votes, said he hoped that a strong elected government should take over in the wake of general election. He was talking to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in his hometown, Lodhran’s Chak 12/MPR. He said the vote casting was a national responsibility and urged voters to join decision-making process by the power of their vote. No voter should miss this opportunity in any man­ner, he added. Jahangir Tareen, who is also candi­date from Multan constituency, NA-149, said he was contesting elections from two constituen­cies and aspiring to win both seats. He expressed the optimism that IPP candidates would emerge victorious from all constituencies where they were contesting. To a question, he said a stable and strong government should come into power in the wake of elections which would ultimate­ly invigorate the economy, eventually further strengthening the country. He said the entire na­tion was united against the menace of terrorism.

