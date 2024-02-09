Friday, February 09, 2024
Tiger Woods enters Genesis Invitational

February 09, 2024
NEW YORK   -  Tiger Woods will play at the Gen­esis Invitational, the tournament he hosts annually of behalf of his TGR Foundation. 

Woods announced his entry Wednesday on social media, writing, “Excited to be a playing host next week.” The Genesis will be played Feb. 15-18 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Pali­sades, Calif. It is one of the PGA Tour’s “designated events” for 2024, expected to draw a top field vy­ing for a share of the $20 million purse. 

Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2023 but now is a member of LIV Golf and won’t be on hand to de­fend his title. Woods, 48, has played in 14 tournaments at Riv­iera and never has won. His best finish came in 1999 when he finished second at the Nissan Los Ange­les Open, as the tour­nament formerly was known. 

It was after the Genesis Invi­tational in February 2021 that Woods was involved in a single-car accident that left him with severe leg injuries. Since then, the 82- time tour winner has played in just six official PGA Tour tournaments. One of them was the 2023 Genesis, at which he shot a 1-under 283 for the tournament to finish tied for 45th place.

