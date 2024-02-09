Tish Cyrus talks marriage with ex Billy Ray Cyrus

NEW YORK - It sounds like Tish Cyrus splitting up with Billy Ray Cyrus almost broke her. Tish Cyrus is speaking up about her marriage and 2022 divorce from the country star after almost 30 years to­gether, revealing in a “Call Her Daddy” episode that she had a “break down” over the death of her mom and her marriage ending in close succession. “I had, like, one month of a — honestly — complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing,” Cyrus said. “I could not eat. I could not sleep. I could not stop crying. I literally weighed, like, 103 lbs. … I don’t have my mom and then I don’t have my hus­band.” . The pair have three grown children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah and Billy Ray Cyrus also adopted Tish Cyrus’ children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace. Cyrus, now 56, told People in a recent interview, “I get why wom­en are scared to leave, not only bad relationships, but to step into new careers and all these things.” “I was literally terrified,” she said.